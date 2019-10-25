Avis cut to Hold at Deutsche Bank on softer rental car pricing outlook
Oct. 25, 2019 9:20 AM ETAvis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR)CARBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Avis Budget (NASDAQ:CAR) -5.2% pre-market after Deutsche Bank downgrades shares to Hold from Buy with a $32 price target, pointing to softer pricing for car rentals and the pending retirement of CEO Larry De Shon.
- Deutsche says U.S. pricing softened a bit during Q3 and trends in Europe remained challenged broadly, prompting below-consensus top- and bottom-line forecasts for Q3 and Q4.
- U.S. fleet costs provided a big boost for CAR in 2019, but Deutsche anticipates a more-neutral impact out to 2020.
- The firm also notes the leadership transition period prompted by De Shon's upcoming year-end retirement.
- CAR's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform, while both the Seeking Alpha Authors Rating and Quant Rating are Neutral.