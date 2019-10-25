More on TriNet Group Q3 results

TriNet TNET reports Q3 total revenue increase of 11% Y/Y to $969M and net service revenues decreased of 4%Y/Y to $221M.

Total WSEs increased 4% Y/Y, at ~332K; Average WSEs increased 4% Y/Y, at ~331K & Total WSEs payroll and payroll taxes processed was $9.4M (+8% Y/Y).

Net Insurance Service Revenues consisted of insurance service revenues of $808M, less insurance costs of $704M.

Operating margin declined 7 bps to 7.02% & Adj. EBITDA also increased 348 bps to 42.1%.

Net Insurance Service Revenue margin declined 300 bps to 11%.

Professional service revenues increased 8% Y/Y, and Net Insurance Service Revenues decreased 17% Y/Y.

Cash and equivalents of $216M and total debt of $397M.

