Vocera -27% as analysts see growth concerns in report

Oct. 25, 2019 9:29 AM ETStryker Corporation (SYK)SYKBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) is 26.9% lower premarket after posting a Q3 beat but with lower guidance, and analysts cutting price targets as they fretted short-term growth.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded to Neutral and slashed its price target to $20 from $36, implying 18% downside. New products aren't gaining momentum as it hoped, and confidence in ability to grow has declined "at least in the near term," it says.
  • R.W. Baird also cut to Neutral and reduced its target to $21, noting the company's going through a transition period that could last several quarters.
  • Like the others, Craig-Hallum cut to Hold and set its price target to $21.
  • Press release
  • Earnings call transcript
