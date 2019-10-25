WisdomTree rises after Q3 beats, operating margin improves Q/Q

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) gains 2.7% after Q3 adjusted EPS of 6 cents exceeds the consensus estimate of 5 cents; compares with 5 cents in Q2 and 9 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 adjusted operating margin of 24.1% improves from 20.2% in Q2 and falls from 30.5% in the year-ago quarter.

Assets under management at Sept. 30, 2019 of $60.0B fell 0.6% from $60.4B at June 30, 2019; net outflows of $0.7B compares with inflows of $0.3B in Q2.

Net outflows were primarily due to one of its fixed income products and two largest currency hedged products (HEDJ/DXJ) partly offset by inflows from commodity, U.S. equity, and emerging market products.

In late September, WisdomTree completed its Europe product rationalization, closing 192 products and reducing assets under management by $125M.

Q3 operating revenue of $67.7M, exceeding the consensus estimate of $66.9M, rises 2.1% from Q2 and falls 6.7% Y/Y.

Anticipates near-term gross margins of 80%-81% in the U.S. segment and 70%-72% in the international segment.

In Q3 U.S. gross margin was 80.8% and international gross margin was 72.6%.

