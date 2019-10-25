Cabot Oil & Gas +4% post Q3 earnings

Cabot Oil & Gas (COG +4.4% ) Q3 free cash flow increased by over 150% Y/Y, driven by higher production volumes, lower per unit operating expenses, improved basis differentials, and reduced capital spending.

Daily production was 2,399 Mmcfe/day, exceeding the midpoint of the Company's guidance range and +18% Y/Y.

Natural gas price realizations, including the impact of derivatives, decreased 11% to $2.11/Mcf

The company also announced a 11% increase in quarterly dividend to $0.10/share

For Q4, COG expects production guidance range of 2,375 to 2,425 Mmcfe per day; also updated its FY19 production growth guidance to 17%, a midpoint of the prior guidance range of 16% - 18%.

Reaffirmed its 2019 capital budget range of $800M - $820M

