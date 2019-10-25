New Uber bull sees turning point

More details out on Guggenheim's bullish Uber (UBER -0.3% ) start yesterday.

The firm says the ride-hail company is "at a potential turning point" and "should be through the worst" after the record Q2 loss and recent legislative challenges.

Guggenheim says rising prices will likely fuel H2 strength. "potentially highlighting the leverage in the model and bringing more aggressive Ebitda scenarios into focus."

Uber was started with a Buy rating and $40 price target. The company has an Outperform average Sell Side rating.