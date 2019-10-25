Deluxe rallies 6.1% post Q3 results

Deluxe (DLX +6.1% ) reports revenue from marketing solutions and other services accounted for 43.9% of revenue in Q3.

Segment revenue: Small business services: $310.2M (-1.7%); Financial services: $154.6M (+5.3%); Direct checks: $28.8M (-6.5%).

Gross margin rate declined 120 bps to 58.7%.

SG&A expense rate up 90 bps to 43.2%.

Adj. operating margin rate declined 200 bps to 20.9%.

2019 Outlook: Revenue: $2.005B to $2.045B; Adj. EPS: $6.65 to $6.95; Operating cash flow: $270-285M; Capex: ~$75M; FCF $195-210M.

Previously: Deluxe declares $0.30 dividend (Oct. 24 2019)

Previously: Deluxe EPS beats by $0.13, misses on revenue (Oct. 24 2019)