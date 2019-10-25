Stocks start mixed as Amazon lags after guidance dud

The major market averages lack direction in early trade, as a disappointing forecast from Amazon overshadows mostly upbeat earnings results; Dow +0.2%, S&P flat, Nasdaq -0.1%.
European markets are mixed, with France's CAC +0.1%, Germany's DAX -0.1% and U.K.'s FTSE -0.5%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.2% and China's Shanghai Composite +0.5%.
In the U.S., the S&P's consumer discretionary sector (-1.1%) is by far the weakest performer in the early going after Amazon (-3.5%) missed earnings estimates and issued downside Q4 guidance.
The energy (+0.3%), financials (+0.3%) and information technology (+0.3%) groups are in front, with Intel leading the semiconductor space higher following its positive results and upside guidance.
U.S. Treasury prices remain quiet, with both the two-year and 10-year yields flat 1.58% and 1.76%, respectively; U.S. Dollar Index +0.1% to 97.72.
WTI crude -0.3% to $56.08/bbl.
