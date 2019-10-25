Charter +6.4% as Internet growth paces Q3 beat

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) is up 6.4% and set new highs today after it topped consensus with its Q3 report, with the now-typical result that broadband subscriber growth offset a drop in video subscribers as cord-cutting marches on.

Revenue grew 5.1% to $11.5B with 4.4% growth in residential and 4.1% in commercial; mobile revenue grew by $175M.

Net income fell to $387M from $493M (the prior-year quarter had a pension remeasurement gain).

The company lost 75,000 residential video customers and shed 190,000 wireline voice customers, but added Internet subs of 380,000 in residential and SMB.

It added 276,000 mobile lines (vs. last quarter's 208,000), bringing the total to 794,000.

Total residential/SMB customer relationships rose 310,000 (vs. a year-ago gain of 234,000), bringing the total to 29M customer relationships.

Net cash flow from operations was $2.9B vs. a year-ago $2.8B amid higher EBITDA; consolidated free cash flow came to $1.3B vs. a prior-year $532M (and cable free cash flow was $1.5B vs. prior $681M) alongside lower capital expenditures.

Total debt was $74.2B as of Sept. 30; credit facilities provided $4.3B in additional liquidity above a $508M cash position.

Earnings call presentation

Press release