Santander Consumer USA subprime loan delinquency rate picking up - Bloomberg

Santander Consumer USA Holdings (SC +0.2% ), one of the largest subprime auto lenders, is seeing some subprime loans that it made last year sour at the fastest rate since 2008, as more consumers than usual default soon after borrowing, Moody's Investors Service analysts said.

Though subprime auto loans aren't in a crisis, subprime auto lenders are facing more difficulty. Delinquencies for auto loans in general are at their highest levels this year since 2011, Bloomberg reports.

Many of those bad loans were packaged into bonds. When the debt turns bad soon after the securities are sold, the company is required to buy the loans back, putting the potential losses onto the original lender and away from the bond investors.

“This could eventually be a problem for the company and impact its actual performance,” Kevin Barker, an equity analyst at Piper Jaffray, told Bloomberg News.

A Santander Consumer USA spokeswoman said the company's asset-backed securities performance has been consistent over time and its repurchase of loans from its securitizations have also been "consistent over time and in line with the requirements of our transactions.

The company had $26.3B of subprime loans as of June 30, 2019 that it either packaged into bonds or owned, according to an S&P Global Rating report. That comes to almost half of its total managed loans.

The percentage of borrowers behind on loans increased to 14.50% from 13.80% a year earlier for the loans that the company collects payments on, S&P said.