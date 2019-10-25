Tata Motors up 10% post Q2 earnings

Tata Motors (TTM +10.5% ) reports Q2 loss of ₹216.6 crore vs. a projected loss of ₹990 crore (CNBC-TV18 POLL).

The group's consolidated revenue came in at ₹654.32B crore (-9.1% Y/Y) vs. a estimate of ₹634.34B crore (CNBC-TV18 POLL).

EBITDA margin at 12.4% (+250bps Y/Y); EBIT margin at 3.8% (+210bps Y/Y).

TTM says that JLR performance improves on account of China recovery and Project Charge offset by M&HCV decline & India stock reduction.

In addition, Board approved a preferential allotment of ordinary shares and warrants to the promoter, Tata Sons, for an aggregate consideration of ~65B crore subject to shareholder approval.