Analysts boost Intel after beats, upside outlook

Cowen (Market Perform) raises its Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) target from $50 to $53 after yesterday's earnings report. The firm says INTC is befitting from improving market conditions, notably in data center spending and the PC market.

Cowen's thesis remains unchanged, citing difficult comps, increasing competition, and manufacturing-related margin headwinds.

Northland Capital upgrades Intel from Market Perform to Outperform with a $69 target.

The firm notes the sale of INTC's modem business to Apple reduced operating expenses moving forward by about $450M per year, adding $0.10 in earnings. Northland now sees an opportunity for the NAND operations, noting that several Chinese companies would be "ecstatic" to take over the operations."