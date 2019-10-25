Anika Therapeutics up 29% after guidance boost

Thinly traded Anika Therapeutics (ANIK +29.1% ) is up on almost 50% higher volume, albeit on turnover of only 297K shares, after posting better-than-expected Q3 results after the close yesterday that included bullish guidance for the year. Highlights:

Revenue: $29.7M (+11%), led by sales increases for Monovisc (+15%) and Cingal (+35%).

Operating expenses decreased 3.3% to $17.6M.

Net income up 21% to $9.2M, EPS up 21% to $0.64, non-GAAP EBITDA up 32% to $14.9M.

2019 guidance: Revenue growth: 6 - 7% from 1 - 4%; non-GAAP EBITDA: mid-to-high $40M range from high $30M - low $40M range; net income: mid-to-high $20M range from mid-$20M range.

Previously: Anika Therapeutics EPS beats by $0.25, beats on revenue (Oct. 24)