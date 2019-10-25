Interface jumps +14% on Q3 earnings beat

Interface (TILE +13.9% ) reported Q3 revenue growth of 9.4% Y/Y to $348.35M; organic sales were up 2% Y/Y.

Q3 Gross margin improved by 760 bps to 38.9%; and operating margin improved by 758 bps to 12.5% Y/Y.

SG&A expenses were at $91.41M (+8.6% Y/Y); and as percentage of sales 26.2% down by 20 bps.

Adj. EBITDA was $57.3M (+13.5% Y/Y); and margin of 16.5% Y/Y up by 60 bps .

FY19 Outlook, reaffirmed: Net sales growth of 14%-15%; organic sales growth of 2%-3%; Adj. gross profit margin of ~39.5%; Adj. SG&A expenses of ~28.5% as a percentage of net sales; capex $75M-$85M; interest and other expenses ~$30M; and effective tax rate to be ~24%.

