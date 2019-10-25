Virtus Investment +4.0% as Q3 EPS blows away consensus

Virtus Investment (VRTS +4% ) jumps 4.0% after Q3 adjusted EPS of $4.03 sails past the average analyst estimate of $3.76 and improves from $3.63 in Q2 and $3.93 in the year-ago quarter.

Long-term assets under management of $102.8B at quarter-end fell from $103.3B in Q2 as market appreciation was offset by net outflow primarily due to a $0.9B single institutional client redemption.

Total AUM was $104.1B at quarter-end; total net outflows of $1.1B compares with inflows of $0.1B in Q2.

Q3 total GAAP revenue of $146.0M, trailing the $146.5M consensus estimate, rose 4% Q/Q and fell 4% Y/Y, with investment management fees of $120.0M risng 5% Q/Q and declining 1% Y/Y.

Q3 adjusted operating margin of 37.5% increased from 36.1% in Q2 and was even with 37.5% a year ago.

Previously: Virtus Investment EPS beats by $0.27, misses on revenue (Oct. 25)