Depressed chemicals prices weigh Huntsman's Q3 results

Huntsman (HUN -3.8% ) trades lower after missing Q3 earnings expectations and posting a 14% Y/Y decline in revenues to $1.69B amid depressed chemicals prices worldwide.

Q3 adjusted EBITDA of $215M from $308M in the year-earlier period.

HUN says Q3 sales in its main Polyurethanes business tumbled 12% Y/Y to $993M, due to lower MDI average selling prices that were partially offset by higher MDI sales volumes.

Q3 revenues in the Performance Products fell 15% to $281M and Advanced Materials slipped 8% to $256M, with the declines in both segments due to lower average selling prices and lower sales volumes.

HUN says it is on track to close the $2.1B sale of its chemical intermediates and surfactants business by early 2020.