Flushing Financial to acquire Empire Bancorp

Flushing Financial (FFIC -5.3% ) to acquire Empire Bancorp (OTCQX:EMPK +5.8% ) for ~$111.6M, subject to customary closing and regulatory approval.

The transaction value represents 1.4x Empire’s tangible book value and a 3.6% deposit premium based on June 30, 2019 financial information.

On a combined basis, the transaction is expected to be accretive to earnings by 19% in 2021, but will be dilutive to tangible book value by 7.0% at closing with a projected earn-back period of 3.2 years using the cross-over method.

The combined company at close is expected to have ~$8.0B in assets, $6.3B in loans, $5.8B in deposits, and 23 branches in Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and on Long Island.