NVDA gets new Street-high target (update)

Update with more details from the note:
RBC calls NVDA the "best large cap name to own at this time" and says the company "should be a beta" on the high-end server demand recovery suggested by Intel.
Original: RBC Capital Markets maintains an Outperform rating on Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and raises the target from $217 to $251, implying a 24% upside.
The company is among the names moving after yesterday's Intel report beat estimates and provided upside guidance. The report included solid comments about data center demand, which benefits NVDA.
Nvidia shares are up 3.3% to $203.31. The company has an Outperform average Sell Side rating.
