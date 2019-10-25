NVDA gets new Street-high target (update)

Update with more details from the note:

RBC calls NVDA the "best large cap name to own at this time" and says the company "should be a beta" on the high-end server demand recovery suggested by Intel.

Original: RBC Capital Markets maintains an Outperform rating on Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and raises the target from $217 to $251, implying a 24% upside.

The company is among the names moving after yesterday's Intel report beat estimates and provided upside guidance. The report included solid comments about data center demand, which benefits NVDA.