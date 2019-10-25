Happiness Biotech prices $11M initial public offering

Happiness Biotech Group (HAPP) has priced underwritten initial public offering of 2M ordinary shares at $5.50 per share, for gross proceeds of $11M.

The ordinary shares have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market and are expected to commence trading today.

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 300K ordinary shares.

The Offering is expected to close on or about October 29.

Proceeds from the Offering will be used to increase the number of experience stores, to build the Lucidum breeding base, research and development, marketing expenses and working capital.