Verizon brings 5G mobile to Dallas, Omaha

Verizon (NYSE:VZ) has lit up its 5G Ultra Wideband mobile network in two more cities.

The service is now active in parts of Dallas and Omaha, Neb.

That brings Verizon's 5G mobile cities to 15, where it offers connectivity through seven 5G-enabled devices.

The company's still planning access in more than 30 cities by year-end, with service coming to Boston, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Des Moines, Houston, Kansas City, Little Rock, Memphis, San Diego and Salt Lake City.

Shares are flat after this morning's Q3 earnings release.