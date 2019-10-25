Mohawk Industries up 11% post Q3 earnings beat

Mohawk Industries (MHK +11.8% ) reported Q3 net sales of $2.52B a decline of 1.2% Y/Y. Company says their U.S. businesses presented the greatest challenges during the quarter given soft retail demand, impact of LVT, a stronger dollar and excess ceramic industry inventories.

Sales by segments: Global Ceramic $916.42M (+3.5% Y/Y); Flooring NA $1B (-4.4% Y/Y); and Flooring ROW $600.86M (-1.9% Y/Y).

Q3 Gross margin declined by 85 bps to 27.5%; and operating margin declined by 175 bps to 9.5%.

Adj. EBITDA for the quarter was $398.33M.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $411.76M, compared to $273.49M a year ago.

Company purchased over 740,000 shares for ~$91M under the stock purchase program.

4Q19 Guidance: EPS $2.13 to $2.23, excluding any one-time charges.

