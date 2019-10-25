Generac shares hit record high as California power cuts boost demand

Generac (GNRC +0.9% ) touched an all-time high before easing back, after CEO Aaron Jagdfeld appeared on CNBC to highlight surging demand in California for its backup power generators in the wake of the state's power cuts.

"This caught us totally off guard," Jagdfeld said. "We didn't see the largest utility in the U.S. coming out and saying, 'look, our only solution is to turn the power off."

California has become a "new element for our business," and GNRC has enjoyed "300%, 400% increases in volumes out in California," the CEO said, adding that generators are also in heavy demand in the Northeast as hurricanes and ice storms hit.

"Everyone uses a wireless device now, and those networks go dark when they don't have power," Jagdfeld said. "We're one of the largest suppliers of backup power to all of the major wireless carriers, but the penetration rates are still very low, less than 30%."