HBO Max targets 80M subs by 2025; ad-supported option coming

High-stakes streaming service HBO Max will go out at no extra charge to 10M AT&T (T +0.7% ) customers who are also HBO subscribers, COO John Stankey tells Reuters.

Those 10M customers getting it as an add-on are just a subset of those who pay for some AT&T product or phone service. The HBO-plus-other-stuff streaming offering is set for a spring launch and it's targeting 80M global subscribers by 2025 (and 50M of those in the U.S.), according to the report.

That's consistent with early growth patterns at targeted rival Netflix (NFLX +1.7% ), and with plans for Disney Plus (DIS +1.1% ).

AT&T also plans a lower-cost, ad-supported version of HBO Max for 2021, Reuters says, after which it will add live programming.

While the final price is yet to be revealed, HBO Max is likely to cost a bit more than HBO's current $14.99/month, which is already more than Netflix's standard $12.99 plan as well as pricing for Disney Plus ($6.99) and Apple's (AAPL +0.9% ) TV Plus ($4.99).

Detailed plans are coming at "WarnerMedia Day" Tuesday, the day after AT&T reports earnings.