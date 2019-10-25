U.S. and China close in on finalizing some parts of trade deal

Stocks get a boost after signs that U.S. and China are close to finalizing some sections of their phase one trade agreement.

The S&P 500 rises 0.5% to 3026.31, poised to break its all-time intraday high of 3,027.98.

Nasdaq advances 0.7% and the Dow gains 0.8% .

SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) rises 0.6% .

The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative issued a statement after U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin had a conversation with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He.

“They made headway on specific issues and the two sides are close to finalizing some sections of the agreement,” USTR said.

