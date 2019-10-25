Comfort Systems up 8% post Q3 earnings beat

Comfort Systems (FIX +8.4% ) reported Q3 revenue growth of 18.9% Y/Y to $706.92M; and same-store backlog of $1.33B from $1.25B last year.

Q3 Gross margin declined by 132 bps to 20.2%; and operating margin declined by 132 bps to 7.6%.

SG&A expenses increased to $90.01M (+19.5% Y/Y); and as percentage of revenue was 12.7% up by 7 bps.

Adj. EBITDA was $66.12M (+4% Y/Y); and margin declined by 134 bps to 9.4%.

Cash provided by operating activities was $73.12M, compared to $30.48M a year ago.

Free cash flow was $67M for the quarter, compared to $23M a year ago.

Backlog as of September 30, 2019 was $1.61B, compared to $1.25B last year.

