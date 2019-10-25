New wildfire likely will complicate PG&E's bid to emerge from bankruptcy

Traders say today's plunge in PG&E (PCG -25% ) reflects expectations that the utility may face some liability related to the Kincade Fire in California's Sonoma County, an outcome that likely would reduce any potential recoveries by investors in PG&E's Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceeding.

Officials have not yet determined the cause of the wildfire, but PG&E filed an incident report saying it became aware of a broken wire on one of its transmission lines in the area a few minutes before the fire began.

The Kincade Fire increases the probability that PG&E shares could fall to zero, says Citi analyst Praful Mehta in reiterating his Sell rating and $5 price target.

While the bondholder plan wipes out existing shareholders, a large 2019 wildfire liability would result in a similar outcome "purely from the liabilities and the associated need for additional financing," Mehta says.