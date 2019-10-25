New Residential BV should allay rate sensitivity fears, BTIG says

New Residential Investment's (NRZ +0.6% ) "ability to protect book value in a volatile and falling rate environment is a positive development that should alleviate concerns about the company's interest rate sensitivity," writes BTIG analyst Giuliano Bologna in a note to client.

The company's hedging gains helped protect book value, which at $16.25 exceeded Bologna's estimate of $16.19.

Looking ahead, NRZ's acquisition of $1.2B of assets from Ditech, which closed early in Q4, should "drive incremental operating earnings and cash flow generation," Bologna says.

Notes that management targets ~$40B of origination volume in FY2020, up from $22B expected in FY2019.

"At a 12.8% dividend yield and a discount to book value, we believe NRZ shares continue to be undervalued," concludes Bologna, who rates the stock a buy with a price target of $18.00.

Sell-Side average rating is Outperform (3 Buy, 7 Outperform); average price target of $18.05.

