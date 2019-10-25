Civeo rallies 7.4% post Q3 results

Civeo (CVEO +7.4% ) reports Q3 sales increased 23% Y/Y to $148.2M of which, Canada $91.1M, Australia $47.7M & US of $9.3M.

Revenues on constant currency basis: Canadian segment experienced a 20% Y/Y increase whereas; Australian experienced a 61% Y/Y increase.

Segment adj. EBITDA margin: Total increased 584 bps to 24.4%, Canada increased 661 bps to 27.4%, Australia declined 381 bps to 36.1% and US also declined 1,586 bps to 3.2%.

Reduced leverage ratio from 4.26x as of June 30, 2019 to 3.52x as of September 30, 2019.

Also, completed strategic acquisition of Action Industrial Catering on July 1, 2019.

As of September 30, 2019, total liquidity of ~$88M, consisting of $79.9M available under its revolving credit facilities and $8.1M of cash on hand.

Total debt outstanding was $393.5M, a $11.8M decrease since June 30, 2019.

Q4 Outlook: Adj. EBITDA of $19.5-23.5M.

2019 Outlook: Adj. EBITDA of $98M-102M; Capex of $33-37M.

Previously: CVEO EPS beats by $0.05, beats on revenue (Oct. 25 2019)