Key events next week - healthcare

Noteworthy events during the week of November 3 - 9 for healthcare investors.

TUESDAY (11/5): American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week, Washington, DC (6 days). Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX): ELX-02 data. FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN): Phase 3 roxadustat data in CKD anemia. Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS): Preliminary clinical data on APL-2 in complement 3 glomerulopathy.

WEDNESDAY (11/6): SITC Annual Meeting, National Harbor, MD (5 days). Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS): Identification and validation of shared neoantigens for cancer immunotherapy. Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR): Updated data from PIVOT-02 study of NKTR-214 + Opdivo in first-line melanoma, NKTR-255 data. Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX): Phase 2 data on HS-110 in treatment-resistant NSCLC.

FRIDAY (11/8): The Liver Meeting, Boston (5 days). Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB): Phase 2a data on ABI-H0731 and Phase 1 data on ABI-H2158. DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX): Phase 2a data on DUR-928 in alcoholic hepatitis. Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK): Phase 3 data on terlipressin in hepatorenal syndrome type 1 (HRS-1). VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV): Phase 3 data on Engerix-B. Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT): New data from Phase 3 REGENERATE study of OCA in NASH, long-term efficacy of OCA in PBC. Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP): Phase 2a data on CC031244 + Epclusa for ultra-short treatment of HCV infection. Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD): Preclinical data on Aramchol's mechanism of action. Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT): Data on NIS4 blood test for NASH and fibrosis, elafibranor and nitazoxanide data.

American College of Rheumatology Annual Meeting, Atlanta, GA (6 days). Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN): Nine abstracts, including clinical utility of AVISE Lupus test. Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) and Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG): New data across their inflammatory R&D program.

SATURDAY (11/9): FDA action date for Lipocine's (NASDAQ:LPCN) Tlando as testosterone replacement therapy (decision should be announced on Friday).