Stocks hold onto gains on trade progress, Q3 earnings beats

Stocks gains amid positive noise from the U.S. Trade Rep's office on the expected phase one trade agreement with China and Intel (+7.6%), Charter Communications (+7.4%), and Visa (+1.5%) rise after reporting better-than-expected earnings.
S&P 500, up 0.5%, eases off of it session high that a hair below its all-time intraday high of 3,027.98.
Nasdaq and Dow each rise 0.7%.
The 10-year Treasury falls, pushing yield up 4 basis points to 1.809%.
Crude oil is up 0.3% to $56.42 per barrel.
Looking at the S&P 500 industry sectors, information technology (+1.0%) and materials (+0.9%) lead the climb, while utilities (-1.3%) and real estate (-1.0%) lag the broader market.
Across the Atlantic, Stoxx Europe 600 closed up 0.2%, the FTSE 100 fell 0.1%, and the DAX gained 0.2%.
The Dollar Index rises 0.2% to 97.85.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox