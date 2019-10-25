Zambia mine worth more than $735M, Barrick CEO says

Barrick Gold (GOLD -0.3% ) CEO Mark Bristow tells Bloomberg that he thinks the company's Lumwana copper mine in Zambia is worth more than the $735M carrying value listed in the latest annual report.

Bristow says he has received interest from potential buyers but is not in a hurry to sell, and he disputes speculation that the company would start the disposal process in January; the mine reportedly has sparked interest from Chinese companies.

Lumwana has faced hurdles, dealing with frequent tax changes and power shortages, and two copper smelters in Zambia have shut for maintenance, leaving the mine with nowhere to process its material.

The operation produced 224M lbs. of copper last year, making it one of the biggest producers in Zambia.