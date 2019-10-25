Apache chopped on word of key exec's departure

Apache (APA -6.3% ) shares dropped as much as 11.5% early on heavy volume and have since made a steady recovery, but still remain sharply lower.

The weakness is being attributed to headlines regarding the departure of Senior VP of Worldwide Exploration Steven Keenan, according to Briefing.com, which has sparked speculation on how this management change could affect the prospects of the company's activities in Suriname.

APA may provide an update on the progress of its exploratory efforts at the 1.4M-acre Block 58 offshore tract as soon as Oct. 30, when the company issues its Q3 earnings report.