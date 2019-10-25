Axalta upgraded at J.P. Morgan on valuation

Axalta Coating (AXTA +2.4% ) moves sharply higher after J.P. Morgan analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas upgrades shares to Overweight from Neutral with a $33 price target, up from $31, saying AXTA is the North American coatings company with the lowest valuation.

AXTA is trading at 3x multiple point discount to PPG Industries (PPG), its closest comparable, while it historically has traded at a 1x-2x multiple point discount, according to the analyst.

Also, AXTA has said it is exploring strategic options, says Zekauskas, who sees a 25% probability of a bid for the company over the intermediate term.

AXTA's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform, and its Quant Rating is Bullish.