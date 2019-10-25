American Express integrates option for international credit reports

American Express (AXP +1.5% ) and Nova Credit team up to offer prospective card members the ability to share their international credit reports with American Express when applying for a U.S. personal card.

The feature can now access to credit reports from Australia, Canada, India, Mexico, and the U.K. and will be made available to more countries over time.

The partnership may make it easier for new arrivals access to credit without having to establish a new credit history in the U.S., American Express said.

Nova Credit's Credit Passport technology enable credit records from certain international credit reporting agencies to be instantly translated into a U.S.-equivalent credit reports and score during the online card application process.

The credit report is used as an additional data point in American Express’s underwriting model to make an instant decision about an applicant’s creditworthiness.