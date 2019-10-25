U.S. rigs count tumbles by 21, Baker Hughes says

The total count of active drilling rigs in the U.S. plunges by 21 to 830, its eighth decline in the past nine weeks, Baker Hughes says in its latest survey.

Oil rigs sank by 17 to 696 while gas rigs fell by 4 to 133; 1 rig remains classified as miscellaneous.

WTI December crude trades roughly flat at $56.26/bbl.

