More on Dril-Quip Q3 results

Dril-Quip (DRQ -8.6% ) Q3 increased 16% Y/Y to 108.3M, primarily driven by an increase in product revenue of $5M partially offset by a nominal decrease in services and leasing revenue.

Gross operating margin declined 600bps to 30%

For 2019, forecasts revenue to be in the range of $405M - $415M; and expect orders for Q4 to be in the range from $75M - $95M.

Ended the quarter with a backlog of $251M after booking $92M in product orders.

Maintained cash on hand of $413M, with no debt.

Achieved $14M of additional annualized cost savings with ~$11M related to the lease of the forge facilities and equipment to AFGlobal; the full impact of the forge lease is expected to reach $13M over the course of the lease

