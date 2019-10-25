Marathon Patent +8.7% as it starts deploying new miners

Microcap stock Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) jumps 8.7% to $1.37 in heavy trading after announcing that it started to deploy its recently acquired 6,000 S-9 Bitmain Antminers.

Some 224,525 shares have changed hands, more than its three-month daily average of 71,969.

The first miners are being installed under a hosting agreement with Compute North at its new 100MW site in Nebraska.

Marathon is also relocating miners from its facility in Granby, Quebec, to reduce operating costs by ~$60,000 per month for the 1,200 miners that were operating.

The company expects to have 3,500 miners installed in the next two weeks with the remaining 3,700 miners installed by Dec. 15, 2019.

The 7,200 miners, once in production, will increase the current HashRate production level from 14 PH/s to ~100 PH/s.