Charter eyes version of Comcast's Flex platform

On Charter's earnings call, CEO Tom Rutledge says the company's in talks with Comcast (CMCSA +1.9% ) about its own version of Comcast's Xfinity Flex -- a streaming offering targeted at broadband-only subscribers.

That platform was a product shot at cord-cutters who were unlikely to sign up for Comcast cable; it offers more than 10,000 free movies and shows through a 4K UHD streaming box.

"We have discussed that with Comcast. It's an interesting idea," Rutledge says.

Charter has several "app-based relationships" that could make up a Charter version of Comcast's approach, he says.

Those talks seem to rise from larger discussions about licensing Comcast's X1 cloud platform, Jeff Baumgartner notes.