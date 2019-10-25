Good news/bad news: Consumer sentiment slips, PMI composite rises

Consumer sentiment dips a little and existing home sales and durable goods disappoint in this week's economic reports, while new home sales and the U.S. PMI composite comes in a bit stronger than expected.
Overall, it's been another relatively quiet week. But next week should shed a lot more light -- the first take on Q3 GDP, the October jobs report, September PCE price index, and the Conference Board consumer sentiment report for October.
And that's all on top of the Fed's October meeting on Wednesday that will give us a better clue as to what the central bankers think is going on with the economy.
Weaker-than-expected: UMich's October consumer sentiment index of 95.5 fails to meet the 96.0 consensus and September's 96.0 reading.
The number of continuous jobless claims fell 1K to 1.682M, which is good, but it's more than the 1.675M consensus. (See stronger-than-expected for initial jobless claims).
Existing home sales fell 2.2% in September to 5.380M, trailing the 5.400M estimate.
With existing home sales exhibiting some weakness last month, it's not surprising that durable goods also disappointed. September core durable goods fell 0.3% against the expectation for a 0.1% dip; and August’s figure was revised to +0.3% from +0.5%. The headline durable goods number fell 1.1% vs. -0.7% consensus.
August FHFA housing price index rose a mere 0.2% from July vs. the 0.4%% gain expected.
In-line: October’s U.S. services PMI reading of 51.0 lines up with consensus and improves from 50.9 in September.
Stronger-than-expected: Initial jobless claims fell 6K to 212K compared with the 214K consensus.
October U.S. PMI composite flash of 51.2 beats the 50.9 estimate and rises from 51.0 in September; manufacturing PMI of 51.5 exceeds the 50.5 consensus.
Richmond Federal Reserve manufacturing survey, up 8 in October, unexpectedly rose; compares with consensus of -7 and more than reversed the -09 reading in September as shipments and capacity utilization both improved.
September new home sales of 701K come in just over the 698K expected and slows from the 706K in August (which was revised down from 713K).
Coming up next week: On Monday, September's goods trade balance; on Tuesday, S&P Corelogic/Case-Shiller HPI for August, Conference Board consumer confidence for October, and September's pending home sales figure; on Wednesday, Q3 GDP and the Fed's interest rate decision; on Thursday, September PCE price index; on Friday, October job report and ISM manufacturing PMI.
