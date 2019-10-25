Good news/bad news: Consumer sentiment slips, PMI composite rises

Consumer sentiment dips a little and existing home sales and durable goods disappoint in this week's economic reports, while new home sales and the U.S. PMI composite comes in a bit stronger than expected.

Overall, it's been another relatively quiet week. But next week should shed a lot more light -- the first take on Q3 GDP, the October jobs report, September PCE price index, and the Conference Board consumer sentiment report for October.

And that's all on top of the Fed's October meeting on Wednesday that will give us a better clue as to what the central bankers think is going on with the economy.

Weaker-than-expected: UMich's October consumer sentiment index of 95.5 fails to meet the 96.0 consensus and September's 96.0 reading.