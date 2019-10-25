EU agrees to Brexit extension but sets no date

The European Union agrees to extend the U.K.'s departure date from the bloc, but hasn't set a new Brexit date to give Britain's Parliament more time to decide on Prime Minister Boris Johnson's call for a snap election, Reuters reports.

The British pound falls 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust ETF (FXB -0.2% ); iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU -0.1% ).

"There was full agreement on the need for extension," an EU said. "Work will continue over the weekend" and envoys will meet again on Monday or Tuesday, the person said.

One EU diplomat said France wanted the other 26 nations to wait and sought a delay until Nov. 15 or Nov. 30.

"Everyone wanted a decision today. But France had a problem with that and wanted to wait until Monday/Tuesday to see what happens in London," the diplomat told Reuters.