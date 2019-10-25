Tesla adds to Q3 results-stoked rally, up 9%

Investors continue to pile into Tesla (TSLA +9.1% ) after it posted better-than-expected Q3 profit after the close on Wednesday as non-GAAP EPS came in at $1.91, well above analysts' views. Volume is almost 4x normal.

Comparatively, though, the numbers are consistently down from a year ago. Automotive revenues (-12.2%), gross profit (-21.9%), operating income (-37.3%), EBITDA (-7.0%), net income (-54.0%) and cash flow ops (-45.7%) were below Q3 2018, but better sequentially.

On the plus side, operating expenses were down 16.1% yoy.

Management says its improved profitability was due to greater efficiency, including higher fixed cost absorption and reductions in certain material and manufacturing costs.

At quarter-end, cash and equivalents totaled ~$5.3B.