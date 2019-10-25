Semis +1.9% after Intel's earnings optimism

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index gains 1.9% compared to the 1.1% gain for the tech sector (NYSEARCA:XLK) after Intel's earnings beats with upside guidance and commentary that suggested a data center demand recovery.

Peers AMAT and NVDA received boosts from analysts seeing upside from the Intel print.

Other top semi movers: ON Semi (ON +2.9% ), AMD (AMD +3.1% ), Broadcom (AVGO +2.6% ), Micron (MU +1.9% ), and Texas Instruments (TXN +1.7% ), which reported downside earnings earlier this week.

