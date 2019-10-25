Semis +1.9% after Intel's earnings optimism

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index gains 1.9% compared to the 1.1% gain for the tech sector (NYSEARCA:XLK) after Intel's earnings beats with upside guidance and commentary that suggested a data center demand recovery.
Peers AMAT and NVDA received boosts from analysts seeing upside from the Intel print.
Other top semi movers: ON Semi (ON +2.9%), AMD (AMD +3.1%), Broadcom (AVGO +2.6%), Micron (MU +1.9%), and Texas Instruments (TXN +1.7%), which reported downside earnings earlier this week.
Related semi ETFs: SOXL, SMH, SOXX, USD, SOXS, XSD, PSI, FTXL, SSG, XTH
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox