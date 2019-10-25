Strike nears end, as workers at GM's biggest factory approve contract

Workers at the General Motors (GM +2.6% ) factory with the most employees in the U.S. have approved a new labor contract, all but assuring the deal will be ratified and bring the end of the 40-day strike.

Production workers at the SUV plant in Arlington, Tex., voted 78% in favor, and skilled trades voted 60%; Arlington is the United Auto Workers union's largest local, with more than 5K members.

Workers at an assembly plant near St. Louis, Mo., also approved the deal, with 63% of production workers and 70% of skilled trades voting in favor.

Some GM production workers reportedly could return to work as early as tonight or tomorrow morning, ending the strike that helped weigh U.S. durable goods orders in September by 1.1%, the largest drop in four months.