TPG Specialty Lending prices $300M notes offering

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) prices a public offering of $300M of 3.875% notes due 2024 and expects to use the proceeds to pay down outstanding debt under its revolving credit facility.

The notes will mature on Nov. 1, 2024 and may be redeemed in whole or in part at TSLX's option at any time at par plus a "make-whole" premium, if applicable.

TSLX intends to enter into an interest rate swap to better align the interest rates of its liabilities with its investment portfolio, which consist of predominantly floating-rate loans.

TSLX intends to make new investments in accordance with its investment objectives and strategies by re-borrowing under the revolving credit facility.