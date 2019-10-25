TPG RE Finance Trust closes $1.2B CRE CLO

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) closes a $1.23B managed commercial real estate collateralized loan obligation (CRE CLO) with a 24-month reinvestment period.

The company placed $1.04B of investment-grade bonds with third-party institutional investors.

The CRE CLO, named TRTX 2019-FL3, has an advance rate of 84.5% and a weighted average interest rate at issuance of LIBOR+1.44% before transaction costs.

TRTX 2019-FL3 financed 22 existing TRTX first mortgage loan investments, comprising 20 pari passu participation interests and two whole loans.

Proceeds will be used to retire borrowings under certain of the company's secured credit facilities and to fund new investments.

TRTX's external manager, TPG RE Finance Trust Management, is the collateral manager for the CRE CLO.