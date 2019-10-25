Trade deal optimism lifts S&P near record high

Stocks ended the week on an upbeat note, with the S&P 500 finishing just three points shy of its all-time high, as the U.S. Trade Representative's office said it was close to finalizing some sections of a "Phase 1" trade deal with China.

The trade optimism lifted shares of tech and industrial firms, ranking them among the day's biggest winners of the S&P's 11 sectors.

For the week, the S&P advanced 1.2% while the Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.9% and the Dow lagged with a mere 0.7% gain.

The tech group also enjoyed a big boost from Intel, which surged 8% after beating earnings and revenue expectations as well as issuing upside guidance, sparking buying interest in other semiconductor names and raising the information technology group (+1.2%) to the top of the sector leaderboard.

The trade update assisted other cyclical sectors such as materials (+1%), energy (+0.8%) and industrials (+0.6%), and undercut the rate-sensitive real estate (-1.3%) and utilities (-1.1%) groups.

U.S. Treasury prices fell, sending the two-year yield up 5 bps to 1.63% and the 10-year yield 4 bps higher to 1.80%.

WTI December crude oil settled 0.8% higher at $56.66/bbl, capping a weekly rise of more than 5%.