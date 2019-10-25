JPMorgan sees sufficient CET1 capital ratio in severely adverse scenario

JPMorgan Chase's (NYSE:JPM) mid-cycle DFAST stress test indicates that the bank would have 8.9% common equity tier 1 capital ratio at Q3 2021 under a hypothetical severely adverse scenario.

That exceeds the minimum level of 8.1%, JPMorgan says.

Under the scenario, U.S. real GDP would decline by 5.9% between Q2 2019 and Q3 2020 and the unemployment rate would increase by 5.3 percentage points from its Q2 2019 level, peaking at 8.9% in Q4 2020.

The bank projects total loan losses of $38.3B between Q3 2019 and Q3 2021 under the severely adverse scenario.

Previously: All 18 banks pass first part of Fed's stress tests (June 21)