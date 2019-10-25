GM strike officially ends, as UAW members approve new labor deal

The United Auto Workers says its members have ratified a new four-year labor contract with General Motors (NYSE:GM), officially ending the union's 40-day strike that cost the company at least $2B.

The UAW won several financial gains for members as part of the deal, including annual lump-sum bonuses or raises and $11K ratification bonuses, but it also agreed to not block GM's plans to close four U.S. facilities.

The union likely will negotiate with Ford (NYSE:F) next, followed by Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU), using the GM deal as a template for negotiations with the other two automakers.