Exxon Mobil looking to unload Montana refinery - Reuters

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) is seeking a potential buyer for its 60K bbl/day Montana refinery, hoping to fetch ~$500M in a deal, Reuters reports.

Representatives for large refiners, including Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) and Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), have toured the refinery but ultimately a smaller refiner could be a more likely buyer of the plant, according to the report.

XOM was said to have discussed plans to sell the plant to PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) in 2016 but talks ended without a deal.

XOM hopes to unload the refinery to direct investment towards its three Gulf Coast refineries at Baytown, Tex., Beaumont, Tex., and Baton Rouge, La.