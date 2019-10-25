Tile Shop +8% amid director purchase

Tile Shop Holdings (NASDAQ:TTS) is up 8% postmarket after a disclosure of insider buying from a boardmember.

Director Peter J. Jacullo III made two indirect buys through an irrevocable trust: an acquisition of 1,772,551 shares on Wednesday at an average price of $1.53, and an acquisition of 600,000 shares yesterday at $1.69.

Meanwhile, Chief Financial Officer Nancy DiMattia and Chief Accounting Officer Mark Burton Davis each acquired 57,472 shares of restricted stock. Risks of forfeiture on those will lapse as to 14,368 shares on each of the next four anniversaries of the acquisition.